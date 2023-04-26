All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for National Pretzel Day

Don't get it twisted! These deals for National Pretzel Day can help customers score savings on the salty snack.

In celebration of National Pretzel Day on April 26, several eateries will be handing out free pretzels to snack enthusiasts. Here's how to snag the offers:

Wetzel's Pretzels: The Southern California staple will be giving away free pretzels in the afternoon to interested customers. Stop into the nearest Wetzel's Pretzels anytime between 3 p.m. and the store's closing to enjoy a freebie.

Flipz: If snacking at home is more the vibe, then Flipz will give out a free package of their chocolate covered pretzels to anyone who orders the salty-sweet treat on Instacart between April 26 and May 9.

Philly Pretzel Factory: For the 16th year in a row, pretzel people can get a free twist from all Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations all day long. Customers who are lucky enough to be among the first 100 people at a location even have the opportunity to get a punch card for free pretzels for the entire month of May.

Auntie Anne's: In the days leading up to the Pretzel-related holiday, Auntie Anne's was blowing up their social media page with posts urging customers to download their app for National Pretzel Day. People who followed that advice (and any other Auntie Anne's rewards members) now have access to a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel from the chain.

Pretzelmaker: Pretzelmaker rewards members can treat themselves to one free pretzel to snack on. Customers can go to their app to cash-in on this freebie.

Sheetz: This Mid-Atlantic convenience store is rolling out the red carpet for pretzels. With the purchase of any self-serve fountain drink or coffee, customers can grab a free pretzel from now until Friday, April 28.