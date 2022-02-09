Before you order dinner tonight, check out the National Pizza Day deals currently being offered nationwide

It's National Pizza Day! Here's Everywhere You Can Get Discounted or Free Pizza to Celebrate

Wednesday is National Pizza Day and to celebrate, restaurants nationwide are offering a deals and discounts for those hungry for a slice of pie.

PEOPLE has rounded up some of the best offers out there for pizza-lovers favorite holiday (aside from National Cheese Pizza Day, National Pepperoni Pizza Day, National Sausage Pizza Day, and any day during both National Pizza Week and National Pizza Month, of course).

Here's a full-list of what's out there:

American Social: Order any of the Florida-based chain's pizzas for $12.

Blaze Pizza: Loyalty club members get double points all day

Bravo Italian Kitchen: How's the same amount of pizza for 50% off sound?

Brio Italian Grille: Another half-off deal! Brio customers can order any of the restaurant's array of flatbreads for 50% off.

Buca di Beppo: Get 50% off any of the popular Italian eatery's menu of pizzas.

Cali'flour Foods: Enjoy 20% off pizzas with code SUPER20, from Feb. 2 through Feb. 9.

Casey's: Get $3 off a large pizza with the code 3OFF.

Capello's: Order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount using the code PIZZAVANABOWL.

Chuck E. Cheese: Rewards members, when ordering delivery or pickup from Chuck E. Cheese's website or app, can access a BOGO offer. Buy one large 1-topping pizza, get one free.

Domino's Pizza: The company is giving away free pizza for a year to one very lucky customer on Instagram. They've also got a slew of ongoing discounts, including their Mix & Match deal which will allows customers to choose two ore more options (pizza, salads, desserts, etc) for $5.99. The company is also giving shoppers $3 to order their pizza online and pick it up themselves instead of choosing delivery.

Donato's Pizza: Rewards members will earn double points on any pizza that includes its new plant-based pepperoni.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria: Join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards, earn a free appetizer or salad.

Jet's Pizza: Use the shop's text-to-order feature, take 20% off your order.

Life Cuisine: The brand is giving lucky fans a chance to win a year's worth of its delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza! To enter, follow @lifecuisine on Twitter and reply to their post with #APizzaLifeCuisine and #Sweepstakes.

Marco's Pizza: Use the code PEPMAG when you order online or through the app, and get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for just $10.

Mountain Mike's Pizza: Use Promo code PIZZADAY22 on the Mountain Mike's app and website for 15% off all pizzas.

North Italia: Earn a free $20 bonus when you buy a $100 gift card. You can also sign up for the company's newsletter to earn $10 off an online order of at least $20.

Papa John's: Try the company's new New York style pizza for just $13.

Pasqually's Pizza and Wings: Get a free cheese pizza through Super Bowl weekend with purchase of $30 or more.

Peter Piper Pizza: The eatery is offering customers two large one-topping pizzas for $24.

Pieology: $2 off any purchase through the Pie Life Rewards app. The chain is also giving away free pizza to one lucky winner on Instagram.

PizzaForno: Buy two regular priced pizzas, get your third (least expensive one of the bunch) for free.

Slice: The pizza app is offering $5 off an order for first-time Slice users. Use promo code PIZZADAY2022. Must have a minimum order of $25 to use.