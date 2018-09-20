Domino's and Pizza Hut Have Awesome Deals for Pepperoni Pizza Day—Here's What You Need to Know

America’s favorite pizza topping has a special “holiday” all to itself, and that day is today: National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2018 takes place on Thursday, September 20.

To celebrate today’s random food holiday, all you need to do is eat some pepperoni pizza. Luckily, pizza chains like Domino’s and Pizza Hut are running awesome National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals today — including pizzas for as little as $1.

Here are all the deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2018.

When you purchase a regular-price large pizza online at Pizza Hut on Thursday, September 20, you can get a medium pepperoni pizza for just $1. Enter the promo code PEPPERONI2018 at checkout to get the special National Pepperoni Day deal.

RELATED: Today Is Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang’s, Which Is Exactly Like It Sounds

Now through Sunday, September 23, Domino’s is offering a special National Pepperoni Pizza Day deal: large two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Monday just got better. Large 2-topping pizzas are only $5.99 this week when you order online and pick up in store! pic.twitter.com/mpcp29ScaF — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 18, 2018

For National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2018, Cicis customers who use this special coupon can get medium-size pepperoni pizzas to-go for $3.99 each. There is a maximum of three $3.99 pizzas per customer with each coupon.

RELATED VIDEO: Food Hack: Make Stuffed Crust Pizza

All Urban Bricks Pizza locations are selling Urban Classic Pepperoni Pizzas for $4 each on September 20 for National Pepperoni Pizza Day. (The normal price for a pepperoni pizza at Urban Bricks is about $8 to $9.)