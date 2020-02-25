It's National Pancake Day at IHOP, Which Means Free Pancakes All Day

Breakfast for dinner, anyone?

By Shay Spence
February 25, 2020 10:57 AM
Valley Morning Star/AP

Fat Tuesday and National Pancake Day falling on the same day? What a true blessing.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, IHOP will be dishing out stacks of their famous buttermilk pancakes for free once again. Yes, totally free—all you have to do is show up and ask for a short stack. Select locations will even be serving them until 10 p.m. for all the night owls out there.

Continuing the precedent they set last year, the one-day-only annual event will be for a good cause, raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

WATCH: The Best Sandwich in Every State

Unlike last year, though, IHOP took it a step further in 2020 and is giving out prizes to customers, including a grand prize of Free Pancakes for Life. To enter, dine-in guests have to scan a QR code at the table.

Other prizes include pancake-themed merchandise like bikes, scooters, customizable jackets, and berets.

The deal is available for dine-in guests only, so don’t walk in and expect a free short stack to go.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.