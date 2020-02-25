It's National Pancake Day at IHOP, Which Means Free Pancakes All Day

Image zoom Valley Morning Star/AP

Fat Tuesday and National Pancake Day falling on the same day? What a true blessing.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, IHOP will be dishing out stacks of their famous buttermilk pancakes for free once again. Yes, totally free—all you have to do is show up and ask for a short stack. Select locations will even be serving them until 10 p.m. for all the night owls out there.

Continuing the precedent they set last year, the one-day-only annual event will be for a good cause, raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Unlike last year, though, IHOP took it a step further in 2020 and is giving out prizes to customers, including a grand prize of Free Pancakes for Life. To enter, dine-in guests have to scan a QR code at the table.

Other prizes include pancake-themed merchandise like bikes, scooters, customizable jackets, and berets.

The deal is available for dine-in guests only, so don’t walk in and expect a free short stack to go.