Red Lobster Is Giving Out Free Lobster Pizza (Yes, That's a Thing) on Tuesday

National Lobster Day means free food at Red Lobster—but the deal their running this year is not exactly what you’d expect.

The chain restaurant is celebrating the food holiday on Tuesday not with a complimentary one–pounder, but instead with a free order of their Lobster and Langostino Pizza. The one-day offer is only good if you purchase two adult entrees.

The unique seafood pie, which has 700 calories, has been on the menu for some time. It’s served as a traditional pizza with mozzarella and fresh tomatoes, but is also covered in Maine lobster, Norway lobster and langostino.

If lobster just isn’t your thing, the chain is also running their endless shrimp deal for the 14th year in a row. People can choose from three of their classic dishes—Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Hand-Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Linguine Alfredo—and two of the new items added to this year’s menu—Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp and Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp.

Lobster is something of a hot topic in the culinary world right now, though. Last week, Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services shut down the efforts of one restaurant owner who was using marijuana to lessen the trauma that lobsters experience before they are cooked.

Charlotte Gill, the owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, Maine, says together with her employees, she successfully used marijuana smoke to calm lobsters down, the New York Times reported. Prior to putting one lobster into a container, Gill says it was flapping its tail and claws, but quickly became completely “serene” after being exposed to the smoke.

Unfortunately for Gill, the health department deemed what she was doing as “illegal.”