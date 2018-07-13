All the Places Where You Can Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

In case you needed another excuse to indulge in a scoop of ice cream, these restaurants are giving you one. Companies like Dippin’ Dots and Godiva are celebrating National Ice Cream day on July 15 in the best way possible: by giving away free and discounted scoops. We suggest you grab your friends and take advantage of at least one of these pretty sweet deals.

Carvel

Bring a friend to this creamery for a buy one get one free deal on any-sized soft serve in a cup or cone on Sunday.

Cumberland Farms

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, customers can text the word “SCOOPS” to 64827 to receive $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops ice cream at any retail convenience store.

Dippin’ Dots

Visit any location of this shop and receive a mini cup of the “ice cream of the future” on the house.

Godiva

Swing by this chocolatier and receive a buy one get one 50% off deal on any order of soft serve, including a scoop of their new dark decadence waffle cone.

Halo Top Creamery

You can sample the low-calorie ice cream company’s newest flavor PB&J for free on Sunday. The first 1,000 fans to order through their website and check out with the code HALOTOPPB&J will receive a pint, which features peanut butter ice cream with swirls of strawberry and cannoli bites, on the house.

Sam’s Club

Visit the cafe in this discount store on Sunday and Monday to sample an item from their “Secret Menu” for free. They will be offering free ICEE floats (Frozen Cherry, Frozen Pepsi or Frozen Blue Raspberry ICEE topped with vanilla ice cream) from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at all locations in the U.S.

Snow Monkey

This vegan ice cream brand is offering a site-wide 25 percent off deal on Sunday with the promo code ISCREAM25.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

This mochi brand teamed up with cosmetic shop Winky Lux to offer free mochi all day long on Sunday at the store’s retail locations.

Whole Foods

The grocery store collaborated with Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti to host a three-day sale (2 pints for $6!) through July 13 and July 15. Due to their new partnership with Amazon, Prime members will also receive an additional 10 percent off.