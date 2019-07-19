Image zoom Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Summer is at it’s peak (along with our thermometers), and a cold scoop ice cream is becoming more of an essential than a treat.

But sometimes, when we scream for ice cream, our wallets scream right back. All that changes on one day of the year, July 21, when we celebrate National Ice Cream Day and chains offer sweet discounts on their wares—from BOGO parfaits at GODIVA to complimentary milkshakes at Johnny Rockets.

Take a look at our roundup of deals (many of them mean absolutely free ice cream!), and see if there are any participating locations near you.

Carvel: We smell a BOGO! Buy one cup or cone of Carvel’s soft ice cream from open to close at all shops nationwide on July 21, and receive another cup or cone free.

Cumberland Farms: Text the word SCOOPS to 64827 on July 21 to receive $1 off any pint of Cumberland Farms’ Ultimate Scoops ice cream.

Dippin’ Dots: This iconic ice cream brand is giving away mini cups for free on July 21 during a two-hour window. Have a Dippin’ Dots nearby? Check your local store to see when that two-hour window is for you.

Dylan’s Candy Bar: Stop by a participating Dylan’s Candy Bar location and mention “National Ice Cream Day” at the ice cream counter to get a free scoop of your choice. Participating locations include: New York City (Third Ave Flagship, Union Square, Hudson Yards, Madame Tussaud’s Times Square), East Hampton, Miami (Lincoln Road) and Los Angeles (Farmer’s Market).

Enlightened Ice Cream: Fill out a form on eatenlightened.com on July 21 and you’ll receive one coupon for a free pint of Enlightened ice cream (or box of bars) for yourself, and one coupon to send someone special.

GODIVA: Head to your local GODIVA boutique or café to score a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off deal on soft serve ice cream and parfaits all day long on July 21.

Halo Top: Free, free, free! Halo Top is giving away 5,000 coupons for a box of Halo Top Pops on the 21st. All you have to do is follow a link (halotop.com/nicd) at 12:00pm EST and follow the instructions.

Instacart: The online grocery delivery site has teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers and Talenti to give customers some sweet and creamy deals to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Buy $15 worth of products from the listed ice cream brands, and you can choose to either save $5 off your order or unlock free delivery. This deal continues through July 28.

Johnny Rockets: What’s better than free ice cream? Free milkshakes! Johnny Rockets is offering a complimentary milkshake with every entree purchased on July 21.

My/Mo Mochi x UNIQLO: My/Mo Mochi ice cream company is teaming up with Japan-based clothing store UNIQLO to hand out free mochi ice cream all day long at select locations (if you’re near San Francisco, Seattle, N.Y.C., Chicago, Boston, L.A. or Washington, you’re in luck). Check their website to see which locations will be taking part, and stop by early, because this sweet deal takes place only while supplies last.

Nutella Café: Both the N.Y.C. and Chicago Nutella Café locations are giving away free ice cream treats on the 21st—you just have to get there before the crowd! From 3 to 5pm, the first 50 people in line at each location will receive a free Frozen Nutella Pop. Can’t make it during that time? For the rest of the day, they will be handing out complimentary scoops of the gelato flavor of your choice!

Whole Foods Market: Celebrate your love of ice cream from through July 30 at Whole Foods, where they’re offering 35 percent off all ice cream and ice cream products for Prime members.