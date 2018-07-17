Everywhere You Can Get Free Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

National Hot Dog Day is back! Whether you’re a fan of all-beef frankfurters plain with ketchup or you enjoy your dogs loaded with slaw, chili and relish, you can celebrate this national food holiday on July 18 with free food and deals from these restaurants. Frankly, you won’t want to miss it.

7-Eleven

This convenience store is celebrating the “dog days” of summer with $1 Big Bite hot dogs on Wednesday. Customers can indulge in 7-Eleven’s featured flavor “The Reaper” which is a spicy dog made with 100 percent beef and topped with Carolina Reaper seasoning blend, or choose to dress up any other plain $1 dog for free with chili, cheese, pickles, onions, jalapenos, relish, pico de gallo and more condiments.

Daug Haus

Although being in the dog house typically has a negative connotation, this house may be the only place you want to be on National Hot Dog Day. They’re offering complimentary hot dogs all day for customers who download their app and register.

Hwy 55

Between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., this burger-focused chain is highlighting another one of their classic menu items: southern style hot dogs. Swing by any of their locations to receive a hot dog for 99 cents (limit 2 per customer).

Philly Pretzel Factory

If you’re one of those people who enjoys pretzel buns, you’ll seriously love this deal. Stop by any location of this twisted chain and receive a hot dog in a pretzel for only $1.

Pilot Flying J

According to a representative for the company, this travel plaza sold over 10 million hot dogs in 2017, so they take their dogs pretty seriously. In celebration of one of their top-selling items, they’re giving away free hot dogs or other roller grill items to their customers who have downloaded their app.

