How to Get Free McDonald's Fries and More Deals on Friday for National French Fry Day

It’s finally Fry-day! Whether you’re a waffle fry person or more of a shoestring fan, you can celebrate your love of all fried potatoes on National French Fry Day. Swing by any of the restaurants below to indulge in a plate of free or discounted French fries on July 13.

BurgerFi

Make any purchase at this fast-casual burger joint and receive an order of house-cut fries on the house. Customers must mention the offer at the counter in order to redeem their free treat.

Carl’s Jr.

In order to receive a free small order of French fries and a beverage at this fast food restaurant, customers have to sign up to receive the company’s emails and make a $6 burger purchase.

Dunkin Donuts

They aren’t made of potatoes but they are still considered fries. This coffee and donut chain is giving away their new donut fries made from croissant dough tossed in cinnamon sugar for free to the first 100 guests between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in 25 of their restaurants nationwide.

McDonald’s

Place an order on the McDonald’s mobile app for $1 or more (excluding tax) and receive a free medium order of fries to accompany your meal.

Wingstop

Sign up for the wing joint’s eClub and receive a large order of complimentary fries.