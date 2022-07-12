Here’s a round-up of the deals you can get for National French Fry Day on Wednesday, July 13

McDonald's, Wendy's, and More Are Giving Out Free Fries for National French Fry Day

It's National French Fry Day on July 13, and to celebrate some of the biggest brands are giving away free fries or discounted sides. For a mid-week pick-me-up, check out the deals coming your way:

McDonald's: National French Fry Day wouldn't be complete without McDonald's iconic fries. Fans can celebrate the holiday with a free order of large fries (no purchase necessary!) when they order through the McDonald's app on Wednesday.

Wendy's: Why only celebrate French fries on one day when you could celebrate the whole week? From July 11-15, the fast food chain is offering a different fry freebie with mobile order purchases. On Wednesday, guests earn a free any-size fry with any mobile order purchase but check out the Wendy's app for details on the other daily deals.

Burger King: Sick of potatoes? Royal Perks members can grab a free order of chicken fries with any $3 purchase from the restaurant chain.

Charleys: With the purchase of a cheesesteak, customers with the rewards app can get free French fries.

Sonic: Whether you are a fry lover or a tater tot enthusiast, the drive-in chain has something for everyone this Wednesday. Customers are able to enjoy free medium tater tots or fries with any in-app purchase.

Fatburger: This burger chain is letting fans choose how they want to celebrate their holiday! Customers can snag free fries, in their choice of fat or skinny, with any purchase made in-store by mentioning the promotion or online with the code FrenchFryDay22. This deal lasts from July 13 to July 19.