Where to Find Free and Discounted Donuts for National Donut Day 2019

Unlike most national food days (and boy, are there a few), National Donut Day has been around for quite a while now—and has a very interesting origin.

National Donut Day started in 1938, created by the Salvation Army as a way to commemorate the women who served fresh, hot donuts to American soldiers in France to boost morale during World War I. These women, who were dubbed “Donut Lassies,” are credited for increasing the popularity of donuts in the U.S. when they returned home after the war was over.

For over 80 years now, National Donut Day has been celebrated on the first Friday of June, remembering the soldiers who fought for us and the women who filled their bellies. Many bakeries, coffee shops and donut shops now offer deals on the holiday to fill our bellies, making it one of the sweetest days of the year.

Check out our list of places you can score free or discounted donuts on National Donut Day, which falls on Friday, June 7 this year, and prepare for an end-of-the-week sugar high.

Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts: This L.A. donut shop will be celebrating the day by giving away one free buttermilk donut when customers buy six.

Circle House Coffee: You’re going to want to grab a donut (or two) when you head in for your morning coffee on Friday, because this coffee shop is serving up a BOGO deal on all donuts.

Duck Donuts: More dough for zero dough! Duck Donuts will be giving away free donuts all day long in-store on June 7, no purchase necessary. Each customer will receive either one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut.

Dunkin’: Plain and simple: Get a free Dunkin’ donut when you purchase a beverage.

Entenmann’s: While not exactly free donuts, Entenmann’s has a sweepstakes that you’re certainly going to want to check out in honor of the holiday. From now through June 14, 2019, fans can submit an idea for the best donut flavor ever at www.Entenmanns.com/FanFlavorChallenge. If your flavor is chosen, it will be created during the 2019 holiday season, plus you’ll receive $5,000 and a year’s supply of donuts.

Krispy Kreme: No, it’s not too good to be true. Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut to anyone who comes in to their stores on June 7, no purchase necessary. Even better, you can take your pick from the entire menu!

Randy’s Donuts: Donut hole fanatics, this one’s for you. Randy’s will be giving away four glazed donut rounds to every guest on National Donut Day from 6 a.m. to noon at all locations, while supplies last.

Walmart: 4,000 Walmart stores across America will be giving away free glazed donuts on Friday, doling out 1.2 million in total. Simply visit the bakery section of any Walmart Supercenter or participating Neighborhood Market to claim your treat.