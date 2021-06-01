National Donut Day Is Friday! Here Are All the Ways to Get Free and Discounted Treats

Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day, and plenty of doughnut shops across America are participating in the holiday by offering free and discounted treats to their customers.

Krispy Kreme is kicking off the holiday by offering a free donut of choice to all guests, no purchase necessary. But they are making their deal even sweeter for guests who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by honoring their ongoing free Original Glazed Doughnut deal in exchange for proof of a vaccination card. This means vaccinated guests can get two free donuts on Friday. Since March 22, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 1.5 million donuts to vaccinated Americans.

Dunkin' will also be offering guests a free Classic donut (such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, or Jelly-Filled) on Friday with the purchase of any beverage. Leading up to the holiday, the coffee and donut chain will be sharing donut content on TikTok and Instagram, and on Thursday they will also be launching their #NationalDonutDay apparel collection, which includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, tote bags and more available for purchase.

Tim Hortons has taken the holiday a step further, extending their promotion beyond just a 24-hour period. From June 3 through June 15, the chain is offering guests a classic or specialty donut for 50 cents when they make a purchase over 50 cents using their Tims Rewards membership. Their brand new Crème Filled Ring Donut, a yeast donut filled with cream and topped with powdered sugar and a chocolate drizzle, will be available as part of the promotion.