All the Places Where You Can Get Free Doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day originally began as a way to celebrate the female volunteers who were serving doughnuts to soldiers in World War I (known as The Doughnut Lassies), and now it’s become a national phenomenon, with many of the country’s top doughnut shops offering special deals to commemorate the holiday. If you’re looking to score a free doughnut or two, swing by these restaurants and retail stores. We won’t judge you if you stop by them all.

Burger King

It’s not free, but the fast food joint is creating its own spin on this holiday with their Whopper Doughnut. The concoction—a Whopper with a hole in the middle—is only available at five locations in Boston, Miami, L.A., New York City and Salt Lake City, and guests will receive the middle cut out as a free slider.

Cumberland Farms

From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., stop by any location of this convenience store for a free doughnut with the purchase of a Farmhouse Blend or Chill Zone beverage.

Doughnut Plant

In honor of this New York City chain’s newest location opening inside of Grand Central Terminal, each of their shops will be giving away a free mini doughnut with any purchase on Friday. The complimentary treat is inspired by the green celestial mural on Grand Central’s ceiling, so the doughnut will feature a naturally-colored cerulean blue glaze with tiny gold stars.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts

Visitors will receive one bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut, no purchase necessary. Customers who visit on June 1 will also receive an exclusive National Donut Day coupon for “Buy One Donut, Get One Free,” redeemable until June 17. Paying homage to the origin of the holiday, the chain will also be delivering free doughnuts to the Salvation Army and other local businesses, schools, police stations, fire departments and more.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Along with welcoming two new doughnut varieties to their limited-edition summer menu (vanilla cake batter and chocolate cake batter), this coffee and donut shop is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. Choose between Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme

Swing by your nearest location and receive any doughnut on the menu completely complimentary, no purchase necessary.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Papa Johns

Purchase a pizza from this nationwide chain and receive an order of free doughnut holes for dessert. A new menu addition, these warm treats are coated in cinnamon sugar and filled with caramel crème. If you aren’t craving pizza on National Donut Day, beginning on June 2, you can use the promo code DONUT to add a complimentary side of these with the purchase of any two pizzas through the app. The pizza chain is also holding a contest for one of their customers an eight-day, seven-night, all-expenses-paid trip for two to New Zealand’s Donut Island, which is shaped like a doughnut. Any customer who orders the new Donut Holes online or via the Papa John’s app between June 2 and June 30 can opt-in to the sweepstakes.

Tim Horton’s

At five locations of this fast food chain across Buffalo, NY, Columbus, OH, and Detroit, MI, the first in-restaurant guests on June 1 who ask for “Gold Timbits” will get them for free and win the prize of free doughnuts for a year. Their Timbits are covered in edible 24k gold and dipped in honey.

Walmart

All retailers nationwide are giving away complimentary whole glazed donuts to customers who enter their store on Friday.