Happy National Coffee Day! Find Out Where to Get a Free Cup of Joe

Image zoom

If you love coffee and you love free things (who doesn’t?!), Sept. 29th is your lucky day. In honor of National Coffee Day, many coffee shops and restaurants around the country are offering sweet deals to jump-start your week.



Dunkin’ Donuts is passing out free medium cups of its new Dark Roast blend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Le Pain Quotidien is giving away free organic coffee at more than 70 locations in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Connecticut and Philadelphia. And it’s put together this map to help you find the nearest participating location.

RELATED: McDonald’s Hands Out Apple Pies to Those Waiting for iPhone 6

McDonald’s has been celebrating National Coffee Day since Sept. 16, giving customers one free small coffee during breakfast hours. Today is the last day for the deal — run, don’t walk.

Tim Hortons is participating with small coffees for only $1. Canadian residents can also participate in its Twitter contest to win free gift cards.

Starbucks is offering a free tasting of its anniversary blend until noon.

Wawa is handing out coupons for a free 16 oz. coffee.

Krispy Kreme is offering either a free 12 oz. cup of coffee or, for $1, you can get a 12 oz. mocha, iced coffee or latte in any flavor. And yes, its pumpkin spice latte is also included. (Pick up a Ghostbusters doughnut while you’re there — they’re available starting today, too!)

RELATED: This Is ‘Really’ Why Starbucks Always Spells Your Name Wrong

“Ahhh… enjoy the aroma of it all. You deserve it, you’ve earned it,” reads the company’s press release. And we couldn’t agree more.

—Ana Calderone



This embed is invalid