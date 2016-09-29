All the Places You Can Get Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

The day that coffee lovers around the world highly anticipate every year is finally here.

While National Coffee Day is every day for most Americans, the official date (Sept. 29) means major coffee chains will be hosting a slew of deals and promotions. Odds are you can get your morning cup (and afternoon cup and evening cup) for free … or pocket change.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering medium drip coffees for 66 cents to honor the 66th anniversary of opening their doors.

Krispy Kreme will be one-upping the free 12-oz. coffee deal by tossing in a free glazed donut.

Starbucks is taking an environmental approach and will donate a rust-resistant coffee tree to farmers in need for each cup of Mexico Chiapas coffee sold at their stores.

RELATED: Score! 88 Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Food on Your Birthday

Peet’s Coffee guests can enjoy a free medium drip coffee with the purchase of any food item. Those who don’t want to leave the comfort of their home can also enjoy free shipping on non-subscription orders while shopping on peets.com.

Birch Coffee is offering free drip coffee at all of their New York location from 7 to 10 a.m.

LaMar’s requires you to buy a 16-oz. LaMar’s collectors travel mug for $1.19, but you get to fill it with free coffee!

Pilot Flying J is treating customers to a free small cup of coffee or other hot beverage.

Cumberland Farms wants customers to text the phrase FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon for any-sized — hot or iced — coffee.

Keurig Coffee is giving customers 15 percent off most beverages, including Green Mountain Coffee and The Original Donut Shop. Enter code GREENSAVINGS at checkout.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian, who harvests their beans exclusively from Hawaii, is offering customers 50 percent off their online orders when they use the promo code ALOHACOFFEE.

Brooklyn Water Bagels is donating a dollar from every coffee purchased to the area’s local tri-county humane society and customers will receive a $1 coupon to use on all coffee products until Oct. 5.

Illy Caffé is celebrating all month long with the following offers: