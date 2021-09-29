National Coffee Day 2021: Starbucks, Dunkin' and Other Spots Offering Free Coffee Today

A round-up of the deals coffee lovers can get on National Coffee Day

It's National Coffee Day on Wednesday, and to celebrate, some of the biggest brands are giving away a free cup-of-joe (while others have deeply discounted their brew).

Here's a round-up of the deals coming your way:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

7-Eleven: The convenience store chain has two offers running for National Coffee Day. The nation's largest convenience store chain will give a free extra large hot coffee with any purchase for those using 7-Eleven Delivery via their 7NOW app. Members of their 7Rewards loyalty members can also get a free coffee on Wednesday with the purchase of any baked good.

Au Bon Pain: Why celebrate National Coffee Day on one day, when you can celebrate for three? The bakery chain is launching a three-day pay-it forward celebration on Wednesday. For the rest of the week, hot and iced brewed drip coffees are $1 — something to encourage customers to pick up more than one coffee, so they can treat a friend or two.

Barnes & Noble: Purchase any item from the bakery at the store cafe and nab a free hot or iced tall coffee.

Biggby Coffee: Participating locations will give customers a free 20-ounce hot brewed coffee.

Black Rock Coffee Bar: The coffee chain has discounted medium coffee-based drinks to $2 on Wednesday.

Casey's: Members of Casey's Rewards will get a free small coffee with any purchase, through Oct. 2.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: A free regular brewed coffee is yours, after any food or beverage purchase that costs $2 or more.

Dunkin': America runs on Dunkin', but members of the chain's free loyalty program (DD Perks) can nab a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Wednesday (excludes Nitro or cold brew).

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Order anything through the bagel chain's app and get a free hot or iced coffee.

Jamba: The chain is offering no delivery fee on orders of $12 or more through Friday. Rewards members will also earn double points.

Kolache Factory: Swing by one of the restaurant chain's locations for a free 12-ounce coffee.

Krispy Kreme: There's no need to be a member of Krispy Kreme's free loyalty program to get a free brewed coffee from the chain (and no required purchase either). But those who are members will also get a doughnut of their choice.

MAPCO: The gas station chain is giving all guests a free 16-ounce coffee on Wednesday.

Panera: Parents or caregivers can head to Panera to score free unlimited free coffee all-day long on Wednesday. And to keep customers fueled up every other day of the year, Panera has created their own take on those gallon-sized water jugs, but for coffee. It's called the "Jump Start Jug" and parents who want a chance to win one of the 450 available jugs can sign up for a chance to win at jumpstartjug.com.

Peet's Coffee: It's THE holiday for coffee people, so Peet's is giving 25% off Beans, K-Cup® Pods and Espresso Capsules (with the code GOODSTUFF). They're also giving two customers a chance to win its first-ever Black Card (worth $2,000). Enter to win at Peets.com/nationalcoffeeday, or on Peet's social media pages.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

PJ's Coffee: Using the chain's app (and the code COFFEE), customers can get a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew.

QuickChek: The convenience store chain in New Jersey and New York is offering its rewards members a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee.

Scooter's Coffee: A free coffee is available to customers on Wednesday, through the chain's app.

Sheetz: Like other chains, the longtime convenience store company is giving rewards members one free self-serve coffee.

Starbucks: The coffee giant, which also celebrates its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, is pouring a free cup of coffee for customers who bring in an empty, clean, reusable cup (up to 20 ounces). Participating locations will offer Pike Place Roast brewed coffee, while some roasteries in Seattle, Chicago and New York City will offer free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew.