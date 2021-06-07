Nathan's Famous Is Adding Meatless Hot Dogs to Their Menu

The vegetarian menu options will be available at all Nathan's restaurants on Monday

Nathan's Famous is going meatless.

According to the New York Post, the eatery will begin serving vegan and vegetarian hot dogs starting Monday. The New York-based restaurant famous for their yearly Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest is collaborating with Meatless Farms for the new menu items.

The plant-based dog features the signature spice blend present on all of their other hot dogs, and is geared not only toward "flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan customers but all who enjoy a healthier diet," James Walker, president of Nathan's Famous restaurants, told the Post in a statement.

"We've spent a great deal of time perfecting this hot dog and making sure that those who know and love Nathan's one-of-a-kind flavor, as well as those that might not have tried a Nathan's hot dog due to diet, can now enjoy an option that fits their lifestyle," he continued in the statement.

Currently, the meatless dogs are available for sale online in a kit of six dogs with buns and mustard. Beginning Monday the dogs will be available at the 13 Nathan's restaurants in New York City and the company plans to bring the product to retailers eventually.

Nathan's is not the only meat spot looking to add plant-based options to their menu. In November 2020, McDonald's announced they would be adding a sandwich called the "McPlant." McDonald's said they would begin testing the new menu item — which they say could be used in burgers, breakfast sandwiches and other items — in select regions globally in 2021 before a wide-scale rollout.