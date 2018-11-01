Nathan Duensing's Mashed Potatoes with Country Ham & Cheddar Recipe

“The ham adds the perfect amount of salty, savory flavor,” says the executive chef of Marsh House in Nashville.

Mashed Potatoes with Country Ham & Cheddar

3 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced

1 cup (8 oz.) salted butter, cut into ½-in. cubes, softened

¾ cup crème fraîche or sour cream

1¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided

8 oz. aged white Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups), divided

4 large egg yolks Cooking spray

5 oz. country ham, thinly sliced

½ cup thinly sliced scallions (about 4 scallions)

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place potatoes in a large stockpot. Add water to completely cover potatoes and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce to medium-low heat, and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to pot. Mash potatoes to desired consistency.

2. Add butter, crème fraîche, remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and 1 cup of the cheese; stir just until smooth and incorporated. Let stand 10 minutes.

3. Add egg yolks, and stir just until incorporated.

4. Coat a 2-quart broiler safe baking dish with cooking spray. Transfer mashed-potato mixture to dish, and smooth top with a rubber spatula. Top evenly with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are heated through and cheese has melted, about 20 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, heat a small skillet over medium high. Add ham, and cook until ham is brown and crisp, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain; let cool 10 minutes.

6. Increase oven temperature to high broil; broil potatoes until the cheese is bubbly and top is brown and golden, about 2 minutes.

7. Remove mashed potatoes from oven. Crumble crispy ham on top, and sprinkle with scallions. Serve hot.

Serves: 12

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Quick Tip! Free up your oven: Bake the mashed potatoes early in the day, and then transfer them to a slow cooker set to ‘low.’ They’ll stay warm and creamy.