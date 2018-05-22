The actress and producer of the new documentary Eating Animals shares one of her favorite vegan recipes.

Natalie Portman’s Chickpea & Zucchini Summer Stew

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large green zucchini, diced

1 (28-oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes, undrained

1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tsp. kosher salt

½ to 1 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Hot rice, to serve

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and zucchini. Cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, crushing slightly with the back of a wooden spoon.

2. Stir in chickpeas, salt and red pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened and stewlike in texture, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; garnish with parsley. Serve with hot rice.

Serves: 2

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

