Natalie Portman's Chickpea & Zucchini Summer Stew

Antonis Achilleos
People Staff
May 22, 2018 04:53 PM

The actress and producer of the new documentary Eating Animals shares one of her favorite vegan recipes.

2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 large green zucchini, diced
1 (28-oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes, undrained
1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 tsp. kosher salt
½ to 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Hot rice, to serve

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and zucchini. Cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, crushing slightly with the back of a wooden spoon.

2. Stir in chickpeas, salt and red pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened and stewlike in texture, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; garnish with parsley. Serve with hot rice.

Serves: 2

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

