The actress and producer of the new documentary Eating Animals shares one of her favorite vegan recipes.
Natalie Portman’s Chickpea & Zucchini Summer Stew
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 large green zucchini, diced
1 (28-oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes, undrained
1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 tsp. kosher salt
½ to 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Hot rice, to serve
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and zucchini. Cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, crushing slightly with the back of a wooden spoon.
2. Stir in chickpeas, salt and red pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened and stewlike in texture, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; garnish with parsley. Serve with hot rice.
Serves: 2
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.