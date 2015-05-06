NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, 50, is a month into his yearlong mission aboard the International Space Station. While he's busy helping NASA with a special experiment called the Twins Study (along with his earthbound identical twin brother, retired astronaut Mark Kelly) to test the long-term effects of life in space on the human body, he's also working on another experiment of sorts: using an espresso machine in space.

"Even though it's a remote place and it's a tough environment because you can never leave – there's no running water, you have a lot of work to do, you're always at work – there are little things that make life here more normal, like the espresso machine, which we just got running – which, by the way, is a science experiment," Kelly said on the Today show on Wednesday. "We only have fifteen espresso capsules, so we're kind of rationing those. But it worked great, tasted great."

The coffee appears to be floating out of the cup in the Instagram photo Kelly posted of his "fancy coffee." He also showed off his Cinco de Mayo celebration meal: a breakfast taco with rehydrated eggs, sausage and hot sauce on a tortilla. Yum?

