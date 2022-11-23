Naomi Biden and Husband Peter Neal Climbed a Ladder to Slice Their Eight-Tier Wedding Cake

The lemon cake featured buttercream icing and towered seven feet

Published on November 23, 2022 01:36 PM
Naomi Biden and Husband Peter Neal Climbed a Ladder to Slice Their Eight-Tier Wedding Cake
Photo: Corbin Gurkin | @corbingurkin

Naomi Biden's wedding cake was even longer than her six-foot dress train.

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, 28, and husband Peter Neal, 25, wed at the White House on Saturday, marking the 19th wedding held at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since 1800. Following an outdoor ceremony, the black-tie reception featured a stunning cake that towered in the air.

According to Vogue, the cake was a whopping 7 feet tall, and the D.C.-based attorneys had to use a ladder for the ceremonial cut-the-cake picture. The eight-tier confection was lemon flavored with buttercream frosting.

The historical wedding featured even more desserts, including one offering that was a nod to President Biden's favorite treat — ice cream.

Naomi Biden told Vogue that her ice-cream-loving grandfather has apparently switched brand allegiances.

"He used to be a Breyers guy all the way, but we've gotten him to upgrade to Graeter's," she joked, referring to the Cincinnati-based chocolate chip ice cream, which was at the dessert bar.

Along with the frozen treats, the groom's cake consisted of a 20-inch apple pie, per Vogue.

In this handout provided by The White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19, 2022 in Washington DC.
Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty

The couple's lemon dessert isn't the first towering White House wedding cake.

At the 1971 wedding of President Richard Nixon's daughter, Tricia, the cake was also 7 feet tall and made with layers of graduated size.

In The White House Family Cookbook by former White House executive chef Henry Haller, he recalls creating the iconic white cake with fluffy frosting and a fruit and nut filling. At the time, it was jokingly dubbed "Washington's newest monument" by press. The bottom layer "could have fed the four hundred reception guests," he wrote.

On Saturday, Naomi and Neal exchanged nuptials in the presence of 250 friends and family members in a chilly ceremony on the White House's South Lawn.

On this particular day, with the temperature around 40 degrees, guests were treated with white scarves and hand warmers to help them endure the hour-long ceremony.

Naomi's parents, Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, walked the bride down the aisle to a string quartet playing "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by Verve.

The bride, in a long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren wedding gown, was then escorted by her husband, also in Ralph Lauren, to a luncheon in the State Dining Room. That was followed by a black-tie reception in the evening, with dancing, cake and "all that fun stuff," shared Naomi, who changed to a six-foot, strapless Reem Acra dress with her grandmother Roberta Buhle's pearls sewn into the train.

"Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding," First Lady Dr. Jill Biden expressed to Vogue. "It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details."

