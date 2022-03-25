House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Eats Chocolate Ice Cream for Breakfast: 'A Great Way to Start the Day'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the River Cafe Table 4 podcast that she opts for ice cream for breakfast because it's "convenient" and "has a long shelf life"

Nancy Pelosi likes to start her day off sweet.

The speaker of the house, 81, dished about her love for all things chocolate — specifically ice cream — while appearing on the March 22 episode of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. While chatting with host Ruthie Rogers, Pelosi recalled her childhood love for sweets, which has lasted well into adulthood.

Pelosi said her taste for chocolate means she even indulges in the dessert at all hours.

When Rogers asked if it's true that the politician eats chocolate ice cream for breakfast, Pelosi replied, "It's not an urban myth. It's convenient, it's right there, it has a long shelf life, you don't have to worry about it. I have it for breakfast. It's a great way to start the day."

She clarified, "I don't have it every day, but I have it often."

"When I was younger, I used to have it before I went to sleep — a pint of chocolate ice cream. But as time has gone by, the later the chocolate, the less sleep I have," she explained.

Even when she goes to "the fanciest restaurants in the world," Pelosi admitted she still orders chocolate ice cream.

In one of her earliest memories, Pelosi said her brother brought vanilla ice cream home for her one night, but she put it under the bed "and never ate it because it wasn't chocolate."

Later, when she was attending Trinity College in Washington, D.C., Pelosi said she and her friends would plot to steal ice cream from the dining hall after hours, and even developed a strategy to pull it off.

"Our college, it's not exactly a culinary delight," she said, before adding, "We used to go at night … in the middle of the night, down to the dining room and break into the freezer to get ice cream.

"Now it was locked, so you could only lift it a little bit and then put the scooper in there and pull it out," she said. "It's hard to tell a flavor in the dark. You could tell if it's chocolate or not, but peach, strawberry, and the rest, that kind of comes together."

Pelosi said she and her friends would sometimes order a pizza as a distraction, so they could go "steal the ice cream" while the dining room guard was occupied with the pizza delivery.