Nancy Grace Has a Cooking Show! Make Her Delicious (and Simple) Chicken Recipes

Who knew that Nancy Grace could tear it up in the courtroom and the kitchen?

HLN’s most notorious legal pundit has landed her very own digital cooking series, “Cooking with Nancy Grace,” which will air on HLNtv.com starting Nov. 9th. All of the six episodes, which run in easily-digestible segments of five to eight minutes, will feature Grace’s simple take on comfort food classics like chicken pot pie and baked spaghetti.

Grace shared a few of her hit recipes exclusively with PEOPLE, including an easy-to-prep chicken teriyaki and adorable chicken pot pie squares.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Teriyaki

3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs (approximately 10 thighs)

½ cup of honey

½ cup of soy sauce (Nancy prefers low sodium)

¼ cup of rice wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon of minced garlic (or 1 garlic clove minced)

¼ teaspoon of ground pepper

½ teaspoon of ground ginger

¼ cup of brown sugar

Sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

1. Spray your slow cooker with cooking spray and place the chicken thighs in the bottom.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce, honey, rice wine vinegar, garlic, pepper and ginger and pour the mixture evenly over the chicken thighs.

3. Cook the chicken on high for 3-4 hours or low for 4-5 or until it is cooked through and tender.

4. Remove the chicken with a slotted spoon and shred. Place it in a bowl or back in the slow cooker.

5. Pour the sauce into a medium sauce pan. In a small bowl, whisk together the water and cornstarch then whisk the corn starch mixture into the sauce on medium high heat. Continue to whisk and let it boil about two minutes, until the sauce starts to thicken.

6. Pour the sauce over the shredded chicken, stirring to coat it well.

7. Serve on rice (Nancy adds a green vegetable for color and nutrition!)

Chicken Pot Pie Squares

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 large potato, peeled and cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup diced onion

1 can cream of chicken soup (Nancy uses low fat/low sodium)

½ cup milk

2 cups cooked, then cubed or shredded chicken (Nancy uses rotisserie chicken as time saver)

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn) thawed

½ teaspoon thyme or herb of your preference

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Unfold the pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. Cut into three strips along the fold lines. Cut each strip in half crosswise to make 6 rectangles.

3. Place the rectangles on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes on wire rack.

4. In a medium saucepan, bring 2-3 cups of water to a boil. Add the cubed potatoes and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes; drain.

5. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped onion and cook until tender, 3-5 minutes.

6. Add soup and milk and mix well.

7. Add cooked chicken, potatoes and vegetables. Stir in thyme, and salt and pepper, to taste.

8. Simmer mixture for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

9. Split each puff pastry rectangle into two layers so there are 12 layers in all. Spoon about 2/3 cup of the chicken mixture onto each bottom layer.

10. Top with the remaining puff pastry and serve.

