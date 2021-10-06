Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nailed It! Baking Challenges for the Rest of Us includes simplified versions of the Netflix show's most memorable challenges

Nailed It! Has an Official Cookbook To Help Amateur Bakers Avoid Baking Fails

NAILED IT Season 5 Nicole Byer in the episode An Ugodly Mess of NAILED IT

Nailed It! fans, rejoice! The long-running, Emmy-nominated Netflix series has an official companion cookbook to give even the most inexperienced baker a fighting chance in the kitchen.

Out now, Nailed It! Baking Challenges for the Rest of Us includes simplified versions of the show's most memorable challenges that viewers can whip up at home without the stress of the cameras or host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres watching from across the room.

Recipes include stress-free cookies, cupcakes, and candy apple creations; tasty pastries, pies, and pancake projects; delicious donuts; and even Torres' legendary hot chocolate.

Show creators Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley, of Magical Elves, are the brilliant minds behind the project, collaborating with Heather Maclean. They've included plenty of tips and tricks along the way on how to get things right, and like how to work with recommended decorating ingredients like modeling chocolate, fondant, royal icing, rice cereal, and buttercream.

Nailed It Cookbook Credit: Abrams Image / Nailed It!

There's also some of those more intimidating cakes, like the ones typically revealed behind Door No. 2 on the series — though less experienced bakers shouldn't be stressed about getting it perfect. Whether a baker's creation is a mouthwatering masterpiece or a delicious disaster, it's all in good fun.

"I think what makes the show so authentically delightful is that it proves that everyone can bake and have a good time doing it," Torres writes in the book's introduction.

"We rarely get anything perfect on the first try. Do you remember the first day you rode a bicycle? You fell! Nobody jumps on a bicycle and doesn't fall. But you get back up, learn from your experience, and try again," he explains. "it's the same with baking."

Nailed It! Credit: NETFLIX

Elsewhere inside, fans can find interviews with some of Nailed It!'s guest judges, odes to Byer, and hilarious stories from behind the scenes of the series.

Nailed It! first premiered on Netflix back in March 2018, and has since had six regular seasons and two holiday-themed seasons.

It's latest installment, Nailed It! season 6, debuted on Netflix in mid September.

The show has received three Emmy nominations, once for Beyer as outstanding host for a reality or competition program (the category's first-ever Black nominee) and twice for outstanding competition program.