Nadiya Hussain's Brioche & Camembert Wreath

Remove dough from refrigerator. Tip dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, and press to remove the air. Roll dough into a 25-inch-log, and cut crosswise into 5 (5-inch-long) pieces. Cut each piece evenly into 5 smaller pieces, so you have 25 (about 1¼-ounce, 1-inch-long) dough portions. Working with 1 piece at a time, fold edges of dough in toward center; pinch to seal. Turn dough piece to face seam side down, and roll around in your hand to create a smooth ball. Arrange the first 10 dough balls, not touching each other, around the outside of box on baking sheet. Arrange the remaining 15 dough balls around the first 10 balls, leaving small gaps between each dough ball to allow them to rise. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap greased with canola oil. Let rise in a warm (about 75°) spot until doubled in size, about 2 hours.