Nadiya Hussain's Cheese-and-Onion-Stuffed Potato Skins
"Just think of all the possibilities — all the different fillings you can experiment with!" says the author of the Time to Eat cookbook and host of the new Netflix series Nadiya Bakes.
"Just think of all the possibilities — all the different fillings you can experiment with!" says the author of the Time to Eat cookbook and host of the new Netflix series Nadiya Bakes.
Nadiya Hussain's Cheese-and-Onion-Stuffed Potato Skins
8 medium russet potatoes, scrubbed
1 1/3 cups full-fat cottage cheese
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1 tsp. garlic paste
1/2 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
2 Tbsp. canola oil
Sriracha chili sauce
3 1/2 oz. Leicester cheese or extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated (about 1 cup)
1/4 cup chopped scallions (from about 4 scallions)
- Preheat oven to 425°. prick potatoes all over with a fork, and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Turn potatoes over, and microwave again for another 10 minutes. Meanwhile stir together cottage cheese, red onion, garlic paste, paprika and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl.
- Place potatoes on 2 large aluminum-foil-lined baking sheets. Drizzle with oil, and sprinkle all over with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. When potatoes are cool enough to handle, slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out the flesh into bowl with cottage cheese mixture, being careful not to pierce the skins. Place skins back on the baking sheets.
- Stir together potato and onion mixture until combined, taking care to mash the potatoes well. Spoon evenly into potato skins. Drizzle with sriracha, and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until cheese is bubbling and golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions.
Serves: 8
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes