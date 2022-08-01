Nadiya Hussain's Brioche & Camembert Wreath

The former Great British Baking Show winner and author of Nadiya’s Fast Flavour adds a hint of heat and a sweet-tart superfruit to her holiday showstopper. "Bread and cheese are my go-to, so anytime I can combine two of the things I love the most, I always will," she says. "You can place it in the center of the table, and it’s all-hands-in to share."