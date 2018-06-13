Nadia De La Vega's Pimm's Cup Iced Tea

June 13, 2018 12:26 PM

The tea specialist at DAVIDsTEA calls her version of the British summer cocktail a “total win.”

Nadia De La Vega’s Pimm’s Cup Iced Tea

1 Tbsp. loose-leaf hibiscus or tropical tea leaves (or 1 individual tea bag)
1 cup near-boiling water (203°)
½ cup thinly sliced English cucumber (from 1 small cucumber)
1 lemon, cut into 8 wedges, divided
½ cup Pimm’s No. 1
½ cup ginger ale or lemonade
4 mint sprigs

1. Combine tea leaves and water in a heatproof cup. Steep 5 minutes. Strain; discard leaves. Cover and chill tea at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days.

2. Divide cucumber slices among 4 glasses. Top each with 1 lemon wedge, and fill glasses with ice. Add 2 tablespoons Pimm’s No 1, ¼ cup tea and 2 tablespoons ginger ale to each glass; stir to combine. Garnish with mint and lemon wedges.

Serves: 4

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

