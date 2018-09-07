Mustard Pizza Is Taking the Internet By Storm—and People Are Conflicted

A great pizza debate has struck again.

New York pizzeria Lions & Tigers & Squares has disrupted the internet after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making their Detroit-style pizza, which features mustard in place of tomato sauce. The pie is then topped with corned beef, sauerkraut and a half pound of cheese.

Of course, Twitter users had a field day, sharing their reactions to the unique pie.

This is mustard pizza 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jd3njb9oVp — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 5, 2018

“Now THAT is something that doesn’t belong on pizza,” one user wrote.

Now THAT is something that doesn’t belong on Pizza — Eric (@ETrillly) September 5, 2018

Another person asked if Gordon Ramsay, who is often outspoken about his opinions, would step in.

@GordonRamsay shut them down for the love of god — 🕊🎍 (@BirdieCaine) September 5, 2018

Someone even brought up the Hawaiian pizza debate and made a bold statement: “I rather eat pineapples on pizza.”

I rather eat Pineapples on pizza — Jay Initial D 🚗💨 (@YngReaper) September 5, 2018

While others weren’t phased at all: “I hate to tell these guys this, but I’ve been making this since 1962. My mom cringed, but I loved it. I have put mustard on everything since I was 3. Love it. Sorry boys, I think I invented this as a youngster. I still do. Love it. Pickles & olives on it too. Yum,” another user commented.

I hate to tell these guys this, but I've been making this since 1962. My mom cringed, but I loved it. I have put mustard on everything since I was 3. Love it. Sorry boys, I think I invented this as a youngster. I still do. Love it. Pickles & olives on it too. Yum — BGSU Lady (@BGSULady) September 5, 2018

If mustard on pizza isn’t quite your thing, we’ve got you covered with another beloved Detroit-style pie to try at home.