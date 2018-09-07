Mustard Pizza Is Taking the Internet By Storm—and People Are Conflicted

A great pizza debate has struck again.
New York pizzeria Lions & Tigers & Squares has disrupted the internet after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making their Detroit-style pizza, which features mustard in place of tomato sauce. The pie is then topped with corned beef, sauerkraut and a half pound of cheese.
Of course, Twitter users had a field day, sharing their reactions to the unique pie.
“Now THAT is something that doesn’t belong on pizza,” one user wrote.
Another person asked if Gordon Ramsay, who is often outspoken about his opinions, would step in.
RELATED: Is Pineapple Acceptable on Pizza? Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton and More Celebs Weigh In
RELATED VIDEO: How to Make Pizza from Scratch
Someone even brought up the Hawaiian pizza debate and made a bold statement: “I rather eat pineapples on pizza.”
While others weren’t phased at all: “I hate to tell these guys this, but I’ve been making this since 1962. My mom cringed, but I loved it. I have put mustard on everything since I was 3. Love it. Sorry boys, I think I invented this as a youngster. I still do. Love it. Pickles & olives on it too. Yum,” another user commented.
RELATED: Hungry Girl: Satisfy Your Pizza Craving with This Cheesy High-Fiber Wrap
If mustard on pizza isn’t quite your thing, we’ve got you covered with another beloved Detroit-style pie to try at home.