This Mushroom Risotto Is Extra Creamy Thanks to a Secret Ingredient

The idea that homemade risotto is time-consuming and tedious is a common misconception. Sure, it requires some love and attention in the form of stirring, but it really only takes about 20 minutes for the rice to cook from start to finish.

In this 5-ingredient version, you make a homemade vegetable stock using mushroom stems and the fibrous green tops of the leeks—parts that you’d normally throw away. Of course, if time is of the essence, you can always use a boxed stock as a 6th ingredient.

Other cool tricks to this dish? Rather than add the stock a little at a time like most recipes call for, you add it all at once. As long as you stir frequently, the starches will release and you’ll get that perfect texture. Then, to make it extra creamy, we toss in some brie cheese at the end. Boom.

Watch the video above to see how we made it, then follow the recipe below to do it yourself at home.

Mushroom, Leek & Brie Risotto

Serves 4

Olive oil

1 lb. cremini mushrooms, tops sliced and stems reserved

1 ½ cups arborio rice

1 large leek, halved lengthwise, white bottoms sliced and green tops chopped and reserved

2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme, plus 4 whole sprigs

8 oz. Brie cheese

1. Heat olive oil in a sauce pot or dutch oven, cook mushroom stems and chopped leek tops over medium-high heat until stems are dark brown. Deglaze with 8 cups water, add fresh thyme sprigs, 2 tsp. salt and bring to a boil and let simmer for 1 hour. Strain into a large bowl and discard solids.

2. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add sliced mushrooms and cook until dark brown, about 8 minutes. Add leeks and cook until softened, another 4 minutes. Season and transfer mixture to plate.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low and add another tbsp. olive oil to the skillet. Add rice and cook until light brown and toasted. Pour in strained vegetable broth and cook, stirring frequently, until rice is cooked and creamy, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in mushroom mixture, chopped thyme, and brie until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.