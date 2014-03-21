Who doesn't love the Swedish Chef? The unintelligible Muppet has a cooking style that is all his own — often complete with flying utensils!

The Best of the Swedish Chef: Watch the Clumsy Muppet's Hilarious Kitchen Catastrophes

Who doesn’t love the Swedish Chef? The unintelligible Muppet has a cooking style that is all his own — often complete with flying utensils!

Plus, he’s even gone head-to-head with the foul-mouthed Gordon Ramsay. Now that takes some gusto.

No matter what he’s cooking (pancakes? meatballs? dessert?), the Chef kicks off his step-by-step tutorials with a silly song and dance before putting his culinary skills to work… or at least trying to before disaster strikes.

In honor of Muppets Most Wanted hitting theaters Friday, revisit these five classic clips from our favorite food-loving puppet. You may not learn how to make a meal, but you will satiate your funny bone!

Making Meatballs

We couldn’t profile the Swedish Chef without a demo of him cooking up a batch of delicious Swedish meatballs! With a sprinkle of seasoning, the Chef’s meaty morsels are one-of-a-kind, with a healthy bounce and a whole lot of fun!

Fun Factor: The meatballs take on double duty as tennis balls in an amusing game with balcony heckler Statler.

‘Basket’ Case

This recipe is a slam-dunk for the Chef, who goes to court with his Chicken in a Basket dish. He scores extra points for his dribble skills and amusing (albeit indecipherable) play-by-play commentary.

Fun Factor: It’s just in time for March Madness!

Manic for Moose

When it’s time for dessert, the Chef’s chocolate ‘moose’ recipe was off to a good start, with a decadent mix of rich chocolate. But the sweet treat takes a goofy turn when Chef layers the chocolate on the moose.

Fun Factor: The always-loveable Kermit the Frog races in to stop the insanity!

Morning Flap Jacks

The comical cook uses the breakfast staple to illustrate the art of flipping morning flapjacks, proving it’s all in the wrist.

Fun Factor: The Chef doesn’t know his own strength, flinging and sticking each pancake onto the ceiling!

Spring Chicken

Chef discovers that his feathered friends are unwilling subjects as he begins to prepare the Spring Chicken entrée. When he tries to lay down the law, his chickens spring out of control — and out of the kitchen! With a meat cleaver in hand, he attempts to retrieve his main course.

Fun Factor: Kermit, Gonzo and Fozzie all make a surprise appearance, offering a few zingers of their own!

—Karen J. Quan