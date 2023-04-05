Professional Chefs Swear This Best-Selling Immersion Blender Has 'All the Power You Need' — and It's on Sale

When it comes to kitchen appliances, nothing makes us happier than a cooking tool that saves us time and energy. Take a hand blender, for instance: If you want to whip up something quickly without cleaning a large appliance, an immersion blender is a helpful alternative. With far less fuss, this handy, compact gadget can whip, blend, and puree just as well as a standalone device.

Looking for a recommendation? Consider the Mueller Multi-Purpose Immersion Hand Blender, which currently comes with not one, but two discounts at Amazon, since there's an on-page coupon you can use for additional savings.

The compact blender does the work of three tools, as it also has whisk and milk frother attachments. Its powerful 500-watt motor and sharp, stainless steel blades make it a breeze to whip up salsas, spring soups, and smoothies in seconds. Thanks to the device's ergonomic design it fits comfortably in your hand, plus the immersion blender features a non-slip grip, so it won't slide around. Users can choose from nine speeds, creating the right texture for just about any recipe.

Buy It! Mueller Multi-Purpose Immersion Hand Blender, $28.47 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The handheld tool weighs less than two pounds and will easily fit in a kitchen drawer, an ideal option for those with limited storage space. Plus, all of the interchangeable attachments can be tossed directly in the dishwasher.

Over 32,000 Amazon shoppers have given the best-selling blender a five-star rating, with many raving about how the device is effective and easy to use. Even professional chefs are impressed with the immersion blender, with one writing: "This one is as good as any 'professional' one I've used. It has all the power you need, and the adjustable speed is nice for not over-processing things."

An additional five-star reviewer who cooks for a living stated the device is "chef-approved," adding, "I use it for commercial kitchen work, and it definitely gets the job done."

A third reviewer explained that since they already had a food processor and hand mixer, they didn't think the blender was necessary. However, they called it a "game changer," adding: "This product blended my soup in the pan like a dream. No transferring liquids or cleaning up messes."

Save yourself time and space in the kitchen by shopping the Mueller Multi-Purpose Immersion Hand Blender while it has double discounts at Amazon. But don't wait to add it to your cart because there's no guarantee how much longer the deal will last!

