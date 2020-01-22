'#RIPeanut': Mr. Peanut Dies at 104 In Super Bowl Ad — Watch the Clip

Kraft-Heinz

Mr. Peanut has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 104.

The nutty character for Planters’ death was revealed in a teaser for the company’s upcoming Super Bowl ad. In the clip released on Tuesday, Mr. Peanut is involved in a car accident and dies to save his pals Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

The trio is seen enjoying an epic road trip through the mountains when Mr. Peanut has to suddenly swerve out of the way to avoid hitting an armadillo. In the process, the poor nut loses control of the NUTmobile sending all passengers over the cliff’s edge. Mr. Peanut saves Walsh and Snipes from falling to the pit below by sacrificing himself so they can live.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” said Samantha Hess, Planters Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz in a press release. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time.”

Mr. Peanut’s death is just a prelude to the brand’s Super Bowl ad. His funeral will air during the third quarter of the big game on Feb. 2.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Planters also wrote on Twitter to inform fans of the unfortunate passing of their beloved nut. “In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” they tweeted. “Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut.”

The idea for Mr. Peanut first came from Antonio Gentile, a young boy at the time, whose sketch won Planters brand icon contest in 1916. Since then, Mr. Peanut has appeared in hundreds of print and television ads and earned a spot on Madison Avenue’s Advertising Walk of Fame in 2004. It’s unclear whether his likeness will continue to be used by the brand following his death.