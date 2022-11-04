Customers Are Ditching the Coffee Shop for This 'Lifesaver' of an Iced Coffee Maker — and It's 50% Off Now

For most people, their day doesn't officially start until they sip on that first cup of coffee. And if your morning centers around getting your hands on some iced coffee, making a cup at home just got a whole lot easier, and cheaper, too.

Right now, the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is on sale at Amazon for a whopping 50 percent off, bringing its price to just $20.

In less than four minutes, you can enjoy a freshly brewed cup of iced coffee right in your kitchen. The single-serve machine features an integrated system that includes a measuring scoop and easy-to-read markings to achieve the perfect ratio of grounds to water, alongside a 22-ounce tumbler and reusable nylon coffee filter. It also has a drip-stop feature that prevents unwanted messes as you brew your coffee creating even less work for you.

The iced coffee machine that shoppers say brews "the perfect cup" is available in three colors, including black, lavender, and burgundy (which is currently sold out), alongside an accompanying tumbler with a straw. The tumbler is double-insulated to keep coffee cold for hours and can be placed in a cup holder in a car or on your nightstand as you lay in bed.

And the best part? You'll save money over time, as reviewers have highlighted they've since skipped going to Dunkin' and Starbucks for their morning pick-me-up thanks to this machine. With that said, yes, you can still treat yourself to your favorite Starbucks and Dunkin' drinks every once in a while, but with this machine, right at your disposal at home, you'll likely feel less apt to spend $5 each morning.

The iced coffee maker has received over 5,000 five-star ratings at Amazon from shoppers who have called the device a "lifesaver" and said that they would "be a zombie without it."

One five-star reviewer explained that the iced coffee machine is now a part of their morning routine they "don't [ever] want to go without." Another shopper raved about how easy the machine is to use and that provides "a quick way to get a morning dose of caffeine." And an additional reviewer simply said: "Where has this been my whole life? I make my own iced coffee from home and it tastes just like it would at a fancy coffee shop! It is so reasonably priced, too!"

If you're looking for an iced coffee machine for daily use, Amazon shoppers agree that the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is what you want. And at half of its usual price, you really don't want to miss this deal.

