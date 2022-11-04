Lifestyle Food Customers Are Ditching the Coffee Shop for This 'Lifesaver' of an Iced Coffee Maker — and It's 50% Off Now It has over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Best Buy For most people, their day doesn't officially start until they sip on that first cup of coffee. And if your morning centers around getting your hands on some iced coffee, making a cup at home just got a whole lot easier, and cheaper, too. Right now, the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is on sale at Amazon for a whopping 50 percent off, bringing its price to just $20. In less than four minutes, you can enjoy a freshly brewed cup of iced coffee right in your kitchen. The single-serve machine features an integrated system that includes a measuring scoop and easy-to-read markings to achieve the perfect ratio of grounds to water, alongside a 22-ounce tumbler and reusable nylon coffee filter. It also has a drip-stop feature that prevents unwanted messes as you brew your coffee creating even less work for you. Amazon Buy It! Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The iced coffee machine that shoppers say brews "the perfect cup" is available in three colors, including black, lavender, and burgundy (which is currently sold out), alongside an accompanying tumbler with a straw. The tumbler is double-insulated to keep coffee cold for hours and can be placed in a cup holder in a car or on your nightstand as you lay in bed. And the best part? You'll save money over time, as reviewers have highlighted they've since skipped going to Dunkin' and Starbucks for their morning pick-me-up thanks to this machine. With that said, yes, you can still treat yourself to your favorite Starbucks and Dunkin' drinks every once in a while, but with this machine, right at your disposal at home, you'll likely feel less apt to spend $5 each morning. The iced coffee maker has received over 5,000 five-star ratings at Amazon from shoppers who have called the device a "lifesaver" and said that they would "be a zombie without it." One five-star reviewer explained that the iced coffee machine is now a part of their morning routine they "don't [ever] want to go without." Another shopper raved about how easy the machine is to use and that provides "a quick way to get a morning dose of caffeine." And an additional reviewer simply said: "Where has this been my whole life? I make my own iced coffee from home and it tastes just like it would at a fancy coffee shop! It is so reasonably priced, too!" The 4 Best Coffee and Espresso Machines of the Year, Reviewed and Tested If you're looking for an iced coffee machine for daily use, Amazon shoppers agree that the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is what you want. And at half of its usual price, you really don't want to miss this deal. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Best-Selling Levoit Humidifier with 13,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale with a Hidden Coupon Hurry! Popular Birkenstock Sandals Are as Little as $53 Right Now, and Styles Are Already Going Fast Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Has More Than 100 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday List