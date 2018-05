16 Restaurants Every Pop Culture Fanatic Should Visit

Saved By The Max in Los Angeles

Another SBTB reunion may not happen for awhile, but it’s all right. The Saved by the Max pop-up diner will definitely give you a slice of the Bayside High experience. Michelin-starred chef Brian Fisher created a menu inspired by the cool ’90s crew, with options like AC Sliders (get it?), Tori’s Fried Chicken and The Kelly Kapowski Monte Cristo. Specific to their new west coast location, the popup is serving items like the Beat Valley Pancakes and Preppy Pastrami. Diners can stroll past the cast’s lockers and lucky ones can even eat in a replica of Mr. Belding’s office. Their L.A. eatery debuted May 1, and follows a yearlong sold out run in Chicago. Tickets for second semester (through September 2019) go on sale May 4, and they seem to sell out fast, so we suggest you book early.