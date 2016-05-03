Move Over, Lemonade! Beyoncé Is Investing in Watermelon Water
Beyoncé is putting her money where her lyrics are.
While she may have cause lemon-emoji overload with the release of her visual album Lemonade last month, the singer announced on Tuesday that she is investing in a different fruit beverage: cold pressed watermelon juice. (The lyrics we speak of are from her hit song “Drunk in Love” where she sings, “I've been drinkin', watermelon…”)
Beyoncé has been a longtime fan of the three-year-old brand WTRMLN WTR—which uses of the entire melon, from core to rind, to create the healthy drink option.
“I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it's the future of clean, natural hydration; as partners, we share a simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world,” she said in a press release. “This is more than an investment in a brand, it's an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers, and the health of people and our planet.”
And the connection between Beyoncé and the bottle beverage—which retails for $24.99 for a six-pack at stores like Whole Foods, Costco and Amazon.com—goes even deeper. A rep for the brand told PEOPLE the company's founder Jody Levy signed a deal to stock with Whole Foods the same day “Drunk in Love” was released.