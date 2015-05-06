This Banana Bread Recipe Is All You Need for a Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed

Serving your mom breakfast in bed for Mother’s day is a no brainer—but deciding what to actually make can be the real challenge.



So PEOPLE enlisted the help of new mom Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, who co-owns San Antonio’s BIRD Bakery with husband and actor Armie Hammer.

“Banana nut bread is one of those easy recipes that works for breakfast or a snack and makes the whole house smell amazing in the process,” says the entrepreneur and journalist, who welcomed her first daughter Harper in December.

Or if you’d prefer to bond with mom on her day, whip up Chambers’ nutty dessert together.

“Some of the fondest memories I have with my mother and grandmother are baking together,” says the chief correspondent of the Human Rights Foundation.

BIRD Bakery Banana Nut Loaf

Makes 2 loaves

¾ cups butter, room temperature

4 cups white granulated sugar

6 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. high-quality Madagascar vanilla extract

1⅓ cup sour cream

6 eggs, room temperature

4½ medium very ripe bananas, mashed

3 cups coarsely chopped pecans or walnuts

½ cups high quality chocolate chips (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together all of the dry ingredients until well incorporated. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the vanilla and sour cream, whisking in the eggs, one at a time. Slowly add the bananas, mixing well.

4. Pour the liquid mixture into the large bowl with the dry ingredients. Once combined, stir in the nuts and chocolate chips, if desired.

5. Spray bread loaf tins with cooking spray and line with parchment, leaving about 2 inches of excess on either side and pour the batter until the tin is ¾ of the way full.

6. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes, adding additional chopped nuts to the top after 1 hour. Let rest in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a rack to cool. Slice and enjoy!