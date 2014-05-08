What's better than getting flowers on Mother’s Day? Getting flowers and cake.

What’s better than getting flowers on Mother’s Day? Getting flowers and cake.

This clever recipe-and-craft project from blogger Bree Hester of Baked Bree delivers both: a bursting (faux) bouquet nestled in Oreo cookie dirt cake.

What makes this recipe particularly perfect for Mother’s Day is how kid-friendly it is to prepare.

The ingredients are simple, and little ones will love crushing up the cookies, hiding gummy worms inside the pudding layers and choosing which flowers should top their pot.

It’s also kid-friendly in taste — but of course, moms, no one’s saying you have to share. Now grab your shovel — er, spoon — and get in touch with your inner green thumb!

Dirt Cake in Flowerpots

Makes 10

10 flowerpots

2 packages chocolate pudding

3 cups heavy cream

2 bricks cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 packages Oreos, crushed (leave 10 cookies, or however many pots you are making, whole to stopper the bottom of your pots)

Gummy worms, optional

Fake flowers

1. Run pots through dishwasher and let them dry overnight.

2. Make the chocolate pudding according to the package directions. In a medium bowl with a stand or electric mixer, whip the heavy cream until it obtains a whipped cream consistency. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese with the sugar and vanilla. Combine the pudding into the cream cheese mixture, then fold in the whipped cream.

4. Put a whole Oreo on top of the hole in the bottom of the flowerpot so that the dessert won’t leak out.

5. Layer crushed Oreos on top of the whole Oreo. Add the pudding mixture and drop in gummy worms, if desired. Cover the top of the pot with more crushed Oreos and add (thoroughly washed) fake flowers of your choice. Let the pots chill for at least one hour or overnight.

—Rosa Heyman