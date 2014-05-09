Macaroni picture frames, handwritten cards and pretty bunches of flowers are nice, but let’s get real: What does Mom really want for Mother’s Day?

Macaroni picture frames, handwritten cards and pretty bunches of flowers are nice, but let’s get real: What does Mom really want for Mother’s Day? A cocktail — preferably one that someone else has made for her and that she can sip, undisturbed, while putting her feet up.

To come up with a list of tempting drinks worthy of a mom’s daily efforts, we asked some celebrity chefs and mixologists for a sneak peek at the cocktails they’ll be sharing with their Facebook fans on Mother’s Day. Our list of seven sweet sips, below, will entice you to start practicing your drink-mixing skills immediately. (And while you’re online, don’t forget to like PEOPLE Great Ideas on Facebook, too.)

Black Cherry Sling

Serves 1

Recipe courtesy of bar director Connor Burke, David Burke Kitchen, Aspen, Colo.

1 lime wedge

Ground nutmeg, for rimming

¾ oz. simple syrup

¾ oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

1½ oz. bourbon

3 dashes cherry bitters

1 oz. black cherry soda

3 dried cherries, for garnish

1. Run a lime wedge around the rim of a rocks glass and dip it in ground nutmeg. Set aside.

2. Place syrup, lime juice, bourbon and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes and shake vigorously.

3. Double strain into a tumbler containing fresh ice, then add soda. Roll drink from the tumbler to the cocktail shaker to the tumbler. Taste drink for balance.

4. Pour finished drink into the rimmed rocks glass and garnish with skewered cherries.

Goose Punch

Serves 10

Recipe courtesy of mixologist Michael Flannery, The Gander, N.Y.C.

12 oz. vodka

3 oz. Cointreau

½ cup red grapes, muddled

2 cups blood orange or hibiscus tea

Steeped Oleo Sacchrum, made one day before (recipe below)

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl or container and pour individual servings into rocks glasses over fresh ice.

Oleo Sacchrum

1 orange

2 lemons

2 limes

½ cup sugar

6 oz. fresh lemon juice

Peel fruit. Place peels and fruit in punch bowl with sugar and lemon juice. Let rest at room temperature for 24 hours and use to make Goose Punch (above).

Jail House Rock

Serves 1

Recipe courtesy of beverage director André Compeyre, The Regency Bar & Grill, N.Y.C.

2½ oz. vodka

½ oz. Limoncello

¾ oz. lemon juice muddle

5 leaves basil

½ oz. simple syrup

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and lemon zest.

Strawberry Bellini

Serves 1

Recipe courtesy of executive chef Michael Lomonaco, Center Bar, N.Y.C.

1½ oz. fresh strawberry juice

1½ oz. simple syrup infused with fresh ginger root

Champagne, to taste

1 strawberry, cored and sliced partway open, for garnish

Mix strawberry juice and simple syrup in a coupe glass and top with Champagne. Slide the sliced strawberry over the rim of the glass.

Silent Vanilla Smash

Serves 1

Recipe courtesy of mixologist Marcos Tello, Neat Bar, Glendale, Calif.

4 lemon wedges

6-8 mint leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish

¾ oz. simple syrup

1 oz. mezcal (recommended: El Silencio)

1 oz. Licor 43

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and mash with either a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon. Shake vigorously. Strain drink into a glass over ice and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Mango Fruit 75

Serves 1

Recipe courtesy of restaurant and beverage manager Gianni Cionchi, Fishtag, N.Y.C.

1½ oz. gin

¾ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. Mango Fruit Tea Syrup (recipe below)

Sparkling wine, to taste

Combine ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into a champagne flute and top off with sparkling wine and a strawberry slice.

Mango Fruit Tea Syrup

Combine equal parts mango fruit tea (recommended: Harney & Sons) with sugar.

Blueberry Bliss

Serves 1

Recipe courtesy of executive chef Christopher Lee, The Forge, Miami Beach, Fla.

6 pieces fresh mint

6 fresh blueberries

1 spoonful blueberry jam

2 oz. vodka

¾ oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

Ginger beer, to taste

3 blueberries, for garnish

1 mint sprig, for garnish

1. In a cocktail shaker, muddle blueberries and mint. Add rest of ingredients and ice, and shake vigorously.

2. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with 3 skewered blueberries and a mint sprig.