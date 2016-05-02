Martha Stewart's Mother's Day Gift Picks

The Martha Bakes host – and mother to Alexis, 50, and grandmother to Jude, 5, and Truman, 4 – curates a variety of food, fashion and home finds

Ana Calderone
May 02, 2016 11:00 AM
<p>&#8220;All mothers would love a new set of pans for cooking with the family. I love my beautiful collection of copper pots and pans at Macy&#8217;s!&#8221; <br /><b>Martha Stewart Collection Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set,</b> $899.99; <a href="http://www1.macys.com/shop/product/martha-stewart-collection-tri-ply-copper-10-pc.-cookware-set-only-at-macys?ID=2636812ampCategoryID=30193ampselectedSize=#fn=sp%3D1%26spc%3D33%26ruleId%3D78|BS|BA%26slotId%3D9">macys.com</a></p>
“All mothers would love a new set of pans for cooking with the family. I love my beautiful collection of copper pots and pans at Macy’s!”
Martha Stewart Collection Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set, $899.99; macys.com

Inset: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>&#8220;Sulwhasoo products make a wonderful gift for Mother&#8217;s Day. I love their cleansing oils, toners, and serums. They are all made of the best ingredients and are made in Korea.&#8221; <br /><b>Sulwhasoo Skin Care,</b> from $36; <a href="http://us.sulwhasoo.com/gifts/gifts-under-100">sulwhasoo.com</a></p>
“Sulwhasoo products make a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day. I love their cleansing oils, toners, and serums. They are all made of the best ingredients and are made in Korea.”
Sulwhasoo Skin Care, from $36; sulwhasoo.com

<p>&#8220;I like the Muji cosmetic cases because they are affordable, washable, and look good.&#8221; <br /><b>Muji Eva Spa Pouch,</b> $20; <a href="http://www.muji.us/store/health-and-beauty/pouches/eva-spa-pouch-l.html">muji.us</a></p>
“I like the Muji cosmetic cases because they are affordable, washable, and look good.”
Muji Eva Spa Pouch, $20; muji.us

<p>&#8220;A Marley Spoon membership keeps cooking simple, fun, and healthy. Have fresh, measured ingredients delivered right to Mom&#8217;s front door so she can cook delicious meals with no waste and no shopping.&#8221; <br /><b>Marley Spoon Food Delivery Service,</b> starting at $48 per week; <a href="https://marleyspoon.com/">marleyspoon.com</a></p>
“A Marley Spoon membership keeps cooking simple, fun, and healthy. Have fresh, measured ingredients delivered right to Mom’s front door so she can cook delicious meals with no waste and no shopping.”
Marley Spoon Food Delivery Service, starting at $48 per week; marleyspoon.com

<p>&#8220;These fit like stockings and keep your feet clean and smooth. They will be every mother&#8217;s favorite socks!&#8221; <br /><b>Falke Cotton Touch Ankle Socks,</b> $24; <a href="http://www.herroom.com/falke-47673-cotton-touch-ankle-socks.shtml">herroom.com</a></p>
“These fit like stockings and keep your feet clean and smooth. They will be every mother’s favorite socks!”
Falke Cotton Touch Ankle Socks, $24; herroom.com

<p>&#8220;I have personally selected all Martha Stewart Café coffees and teas, drawing inspiration from the wonderful coffee shops I&#8217;ve visited all around the world. An assortment is a wonderful way to give your mother a taste of the finest varieties.&#8221; <br /><b>Martha Stewart Café Coffee and Teas,</b> from $10; <a href="http://marthastewartcafeshop.com">martastewartcafeshop.com</a></p>
“I have personally selected all Martha Stewart Café coffees and teas, drawing inspiration from the wonderful coffee shops I’ve visited all around the world. An assortment is a wonderful way to give your mother a taste of the finest varieties.”
Martha Stewart Café Coffee and Teas, from $10; martastewartcafeshop.com

<p>&#8220;Instead of flowers, give your mother an array of unusual houseplants that she can keep for years.&#8221; <br /><b>Home Depot Spathiphyllum Sweet Pablo In Pot,</b> $19.98; <a href="http://www.homedepot.com/p/Delray-Plants-Spathiphllum-Sweet-Pablo-in-9-1-4-in-Pot-10SPATHSWEET/203380968;jsessionid=BB90605E08CDCF74EF2691B64C9CDA24">homedepot.com</a></p>
“Instead of flowers, give your mother an array of unusual houseplants that she can keep for years.”
Home Depot Spathiphyllum Sweet Pablo In Pot, $19.98; homedepot.com

<p>&#8220;Lunch on the terrace at Il Cantinori is a Mother’s Day tradition my daughter Alexis and I enjoy. Sharing a delicious meal together with the kids is time wonderfully spent.&#8221; <br /><b>Il Cantinori,</b> 32 East 10th Street, New York, N,Y.; <a href="http://www.ilcantinori.com/">ilcantinori.com</a></p>
“Lunch on the terrace at Il Cantinori is a Mother’s Day tradition my daughter Alexis and I enjoy. Sharing a delicious meal together with the kids is time wonderfully spent.”
Il Cantinori, 32 East 10th Street, New York, N,Y.; ilcantinori.com

Getty
<p>&#8220;I have been going to Mario Badescu for their expert facials and spa services for many years, and a visit to the spa always is a lovely treat.&#8221; <br /><b>Mario Badescu Facial,</b> from $65; <a href="https://www.mariobadescu.com/Best-Facial-In-New-York-City">mariobadescu.com</a></p>
“I have been going to Mario Badescu for their expert facials and spa services for many years, and a visit to the spa always is a lovely treat.”
Mario Badescu Facial, from $65; mariobadescu.com

Getty
