Here Are the Most Popular Super Bowl Recipes in Each State, According to Google

According to Google’s data, football fans are scouring the web for way more than chicken wings this Super Bowl.

While the Philadelphia Eagles will go head to head against the New England Patriots, we all know the array of snacks on game day is the real main event, and where you live may have a lot to do with what food options you’ll be filling up on.

In a new graphic, Google Trends distinguishes the most searched for recipes by state and found that chili is one of the most popular party dish. Ten states were searching for the warming stew, including Arkansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Another pick also came up a few times—Buffalo chicken dip—in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Residents of Ohio and Illinois were ready to take a crack at Philly cheesesteaks, all while Alaskans kept things interesting by googling dill pickle dip with dried beef.

We also learned that North Dakotans mean serious business when it comes to their Super Bowl food—they were searching for pizza sauce, which we can only assume means they will be whipping up some homemade pies (Um, can we join?).

Scroll down to see which dish was searched for most in your state—and get a recipe to make it at home.

Alabama: Chicken

Get the recipe for Broiled Lemon Chicken.

Alaska: Dill Pickle Dip with Dried Beef

Arizona: Green Chicken Enchilada

Get the recipe for Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas.

Arkansas: Five Bean Chili

California: Fried Rice

Get the recipe for Hugh Jackman’s Favorite Fried Rice.

Colorado: Baked Chicken Wings

Get the recipe for Baked Chicken Wings with Honey and Garlic.

Connecticut: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for Spicy Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Delaware: Stuffed Peppers

Get the recipe for Lasagna Stuffed Peppers.

District of Columbia: Pizza Bites

Get the recipe for Barbecue Pizza Bites.

Florida: Shrimp

Get the recipe for José Andrés’ Garlic Shrimp.

Georgia: Ham Bologna Turkey Sub

Ge the recipe for Guy Fieri’s Turkey Sandwich.

Hawaii: Nacho

Get the recipe for Tim & Nancy Cushman’s Black Bean Chili Nachos.

Idaho: Potato

Get the recipe for Gail Simmons’ Baked Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes.

Illinois: Philly cheesesteak

Get the recipe for Philly Cheesesteak.

Indiana: Chicken

Get the recipe for Sam Talbot’s Blackened Roast Chicken.

Iowa: Stromboli

Get the recipe for Cheesy Chicken-and-Spinach Stromboli Ring.

Kansas: Calzone

Get the recipe for Calzone.

Kentucky: Fondue

Get the recipe for Melissa Clark’s Whiskey-Cheese Fondue.

Louisiana: Pork Tenderloin

Get the recipe for Pork Tenderloin with Red and Yellow Peppers.

Maine: Chicken Wing

Get the recipe for Chicken Wings with Chipotle-Pineapple Sauce

Maryland: Chili

Get the recipe for Dr. Oz’s Spicy Chili.

Massachusetts: Chili

Get the recipe for White Chicken Chili.

Michigan: Chili

Get the recipe for Crock-Pot Chili.

Minnesota: Chili

Get the recipe for Beefy Bacon Beer Chili.

Mississippi: Green Beans with Beef Broth

Missouri: Chili

Get the recipe for Quinoa and Roasted Pepper Chili.

Montana: Bacon Shrimp

Get the recipe for Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp.

Nebraska: Cream Cheese Jalapeño Hamburger

Get the recipe for Pepper Jack-Stuffed Burger with Jalapeño Cream Sauce.

Nevada: Potato

Get the recipe for Creamy Mashed Potatoes.

New Hampshire: Chicken Wing

Get the recipe for Michael Fiorelli’s Balsamic BBQ Chicken Wings.

New Jersey: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip.

New Mexico: Ranch Spinach Dip

Get the recipes for Spinach & Parmesan Dip.

New York: Chili

Get the recipe for Smoky Two-Bean Vegetarian Chili.

North Carolina: Jalapeño Poppers

Get the recipe for Brisket Jalapeño Poppers.

North Dakota: Pizza Sauce

Get the recipe for Homemade Pizza.

Ohio: Philly Cheesesteak

Get the recipe for Grilled Philly Cheesesteak.

Oklahoma: French Onion Cream Dip

Get the recipe for Triple-Onion Sour Cream Dip.

Oregon: Clam Chowder

Get the recipe for New England Clam Chowder.

Pennsylvania: Chili

Get the recipe for Cinnamon-Laced Chili.

Rhode Island: Baked Ziti

Get the recipe for Three-Cheese Baked Ziti.

South Carolina: Crab Dip

Get the recipe for Andrew Zimmern’s Game Day Crab Dip.

South Dakota: Marinara Sauce

Get the recipe for Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Pasta Sauce.

Tennessee: Jalapeño Poppers

Get the recipe for Jalapeño Cornbread Poppers with Whipped Maple Butter.

Texas: Chili

Get the recipe for Rachael Ray’s Chili.

Utah: Jalapeño Poppers

Get the recipe for Bacon-Goat Cheese Jalapeno Poppers.

Vermont: Chicken Breast Tender

Get the recipe for Mozzarella Stick Chicken Tenders.

Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for 5-Ingredient Buffalo Blue Cheese Bread.

Washington: Jalapeño Popper

Get the recipe for Cheesy Taco Jalapeño Poppers with Cilantro-Lime Crema.

West Virginia: Pork Carnitas Tacos

Get the recipe for Oven-Fried Pork Carnitas.

Wisconsin: Chili

Get the recipe for Chicken Chili.

Wyoming: Ground Beef