Here's What It's Like to Fly in the Most Expensive Airplane Suite in the World

Next time you’re making the long flight from New York City to Mumbai, you may want to consider this option.

Etihad Airways has just unveiled the most expensive, luxurious way to fly ever: The Residence, a three-room, in-flight suite that’s essentially a boutique hotel in the sky. A one-way ticket costs $38,000. The craziest part? It’s not even a direct flight. (There’s a stopover in Abu Dhabi.)

The Residence comes with a personal chef, a butler, and a double bed outfitted with Italian linens, as well as a living room with a leather couch. There’s also a 32-inch flat screen TV and foldaway dining tables on which to eat your personal-chef-prepared meal. Or, if you think watching TV while eating dinner is tacky, you can enjoy the 27-inch bedroom TV. You’ll also have access to a private bathroom with a shower.

You may not be able to afford the flight, but you can live vicariously through this video tour:

Possibly the best part of the whole experience is that you don’t have to deal with airport lines and crowds. The 38k price tag includes chauffeured transportation to and from the airport, private check-ins and access to a private lounge. The dream!