The recalled ground beef products were sold under the brands Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve and Marketside Butcher

More Than 120,000 Lbs. of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

The company Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef due to concerns that the products might be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Monday.

According to the USDA, the products, which were sold under the brands names Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve, and Marketside Butcher, were produced between Feb. 1 to April 8 and shipped to stores around the country. The affected products were sold as both packaged ground beef and burger patties. They can be identified by the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

To date, there are no reports of consumers becoming sick from the products.

"The problem was discovered during routine Food Safety and Inspection Service testing of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," said the USDA.

Consumers who purchased the products are encouraged to dispose or exchange them.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," added the USDA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can cause illnesses and symptoms that range from diarrhea, respiratory illness, pneumonia, urinary tract infections among more.