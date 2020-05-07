"This flavorful chana masala is perfect for a time like this, when groceries may be limited,' says the author of the Indian in 7 cookbook. "It calls for ingredients you'll likely find in your cupboard and spice drawer"

"This flavorful chana masala is perfect for a time like this, when groceries may be limited,' says the author of the Indian in 7 cookbook. "It calls for ingredients you'll likely find in your cupboard and spice drawer"

Monisha Bharadwaj's Chickpea Curry with Basmati Rice

3 Tbsp. olive oil, vegetable oil or sunflower oil, divided

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

2 medium yellow onions, sliced

3 garlic cloves, grated or minced

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. ground turmeric

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground coriander

2 (14-oz.) cans chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

1 tsp. kosher salt

Cooked white basmati rice

Chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

1. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat; carefully transfer mixture to a blender. Add cold water as needed to just cover the mixture (about 2/3 cup). Secure lid, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside.

2. Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil to pan; heat over medium-high heat. Stir in turmeric, chili powder and coriander; cook, stirring constantly, until spice mixture darkens, about 10 seconds. Add 1/4 cup cold water; cook, undisturbed, until water evaporates, about 1 minute. Add chickpeas; stir well to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chickpeas are heated through, about 4 minutes.

3. Stir salt and pureed onion mixture into chickpeas in pan. Add 2 tablespoons cold water to blender, and shake gently to rinse; pour water into the pan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, until heated through, about 5 minutes. Serve hot over rice; garnish with cilantro.

Quick tip! If you have fresh or leftover cooked vegetables to use up, add them during the last minutes of cooking. Try spinach, green beans, chopped tomatoes and/or roasted cauliflower.

Serves: 4

Active time: 40 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes