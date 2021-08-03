South Korea's Most Popular Fast Food Chain Opens First U.S. Location
Mom's Touch — which currently has 1,300 locations in Asia — plans to bring its famous fried chicken sandwich to even more restaurants in the U.S.
A popular Asian fried chicken chain has officially made its way stateside, making it the latest contender in the country's seemingly never-ending fried chicken wars.
Back in June, Mom's Touch opened its first location in the U.S., bringing its fried chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, chicken wings, and various other menu items overseas for the first time.
The fast food restaurant chain — which currently has 1,300 locations located across Asia in South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore — opened its first location at the Gardena Plaza on the corner of Normandie Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard in California.
Currently, the chain is planning to expand across the country. WaBa Grill, which owns exclusive rights to the business in the U.S., plans to open more locations throughout Southern California, including a spot in Long Beach, according to QSR Magazine.
Future locations are said to be planned through franchising, the outlet added.
RELATED: Popeyes Donates 1 Million Nuggets from Their Competitors to End Chicken Wars: 'We Come in Piece'
Mom's Touch was originally founded back in 1997 in South Korea, per Eat This, Not That.
The chain uses "fresh, never frozen chicken," which is then seasoned with Cajun spices and put into batter for more crunch.
"Just like Mom wants what's best for you, so do we. At Mom's Touch, we have set high standards on quality and service," said Mike Lee, director of marketing and finance at Mom's Touch, in a statement. "Rather than taking shortcuts to save a cost and time, we take those extra steps and invest in the best equipment, processes and ingredients, like buttery brioche buns from our exclusive baker, to ensure our guests have the best chicken and sandwich experience possible."
"We're firm believers that you should eat what makes you happy, and at Mom's Touch that's the only kind of food we serve … all in a warm and welcoming environment," he continued.
Added Lee: "We are extremely pleased to begin our journey in the city of Gardena, a community with a unique mix of history, diversity and an authentic feeling of belonging. At the heart of Mom's Touch is a deep sense of care — for our customers and for the food we serve — and we're looking forward to forging lasting relationships with our new guests while serving the community, not only as their new go-to chicken and sandwich spot, but also supporting the local organizations that matter most to them, for many years to come."
Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and KFC are undoubtedly on guard.