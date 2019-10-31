Mom Goes Viral By Giving Out Full-Size Candy Bars to Stick It to 'Halloween Haters'

Image zoom Kaitlyn Ross Kaitlyn Ross 11Alive/Facebook

This Atlanta mother is fed up with restrictions and rules being lodged on trick-or-treaters.

Kaitlyn Ross is a broadcast reporter at her local NBC affiliate, where she has been busy covering stories about neighborhoods and parents looking to control who can participate in the Halloween tradition and where.

“I’m going to do it!,” she wrote on Facebook last week. “I’m going to be the house that hands out the big candy bars at Halloween this year. Why? Because it’s JOYFUL! And I am so sick of hearing about the Halloween haters.”

Ross explained all the ways people are attempting to control trick-or-treating — including an area that made it illegal for anyone over 14 to participate, families complaining about out-of-towners frequenting their neighborhoods, and some refusing to offer candy until the child specifically says the words “trick or treat.”

“15? 16? 17? Come to my house, you get a candy bar. I know a lot of full grown adults who deserve a candy bar, too!” she wrote in response. “Not from around here? Come to my house! You get a candy bar! … Is your kid nonverbal? Shy? Not in the mood to talk to a total stranger? They get a candy bar without having to say a word!”

The Facebook post has since garnered 79,000 shares, attracting comments from like-minded parents.

“This is supposed to be about FUN!” she continued. “If you don’t like the holiday, or can’t afford to hand out candy, or just don’t want to talk to a bunch of strangers all night? That’s totally fine, too! Just turn your light off as the universal symbol of, ‘Move along, kids. No candy here.'”

Ross concluded: “Let’s stop making kids feel bad for wanting to dress up like their heroes one night a year. If they come to your door, just give them the candy bar!”

With the post, Ross shared a selfie, smiling as she held up her haul of full-size candies. Ross told Today she became inspired to offer large candy at her doorstep while grocery shopping before work one morning.

“I saw one of the huge candy bars, and it got me thinking … I remembered how excited everyone would get to go to the house that handed out the full-sized candy bars when I was growing up and thought it would be amazing to be able to spread that joy as an adult,” she told the outlet.

Ross and her husband Patrick took their 2-year-old son trick-or-treating earlier this week dressed as the flames to their child’s firefighter. Documenting it on social media, Ross wrote that her son “hated trick or treating! (He just turned 2, maybe he’s still too young?)”