"Sometimes with regular burgers, the cheese gets lost with the other toppings but in a classic Minnesota Juicy Lucy, where the cheese is stuffed inside the meat, you can really get the taste and gooeyness," says Food Network star Molly Yeh of this recipe from her new Home Is Where the Eggs Are cookbook.

The full result is the "perfect combo of hot, cheesy meatiness and spiciness from the kimchi," says Yeh. "I also love the textural combination of the melty cheese with the crisp kimchi."

Molly Yeh's Juicy Lucy Burgers with Cheddar & Kimchi

1½ lbs. 80/20 ground beef

1 Tbsp. sambal oelek (ground fresh chile paste) or Sriracha chile sauce

2 scallions, thinly sliced (⅓ cup)

1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. black pepper, divided

4 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)

2 Tbsp. canola oil, divided

4 brioche-style hamburger buns

4 Tbsp. mayonnaise

4 Tbsp. ketchup

1 cup chopped cabbage kimchi, drained

1. Place beef, sambal oelek, scallions, ½ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper in a medium bowl, and combine using your hands (do not overmix). Divide evenly into 8 balls (about ⅓ cup each), and press each into a 4-inch patty; create a large indentation in center of each patty using your thumb. Divide cheese evenly among 4 patties, placing inside indentations. Top cheese-filled patties with remaining 4 patties, indentation side down, covering cheese completely. Press edges of patties lightly to seal cheese inside.

2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium, or preheat a grill to medium (350° to 400°). Brush cut surfaces of buns evenly with 1 tablespoon of the oil; place face down in skillet or on grill grates, and cook until golden brown, about 30 seconds. Set aside on a plate.

3. Increase temperature under skillet to medium high, or increase grill temperature to medium high (400° to 450°). Remove patties from refrigerator; sprinkle both sides evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet, or lightly oil grill grates. Add patties, and cook until lightly charred and to desired degree of doneness, or until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of burgers registers 160°, 5 to 6 minutes on each side.

4. Spread mayonnaise on top bun halves. Spread ketchup and additional sambal oelek, if desired, evenly on bottom bun halves; top with burger. Top with kimchi; replace top bun halves. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Quick tip! Yeh says the key to getting a good char on your burgers is to "let the grill heat up for a long time before cooking." That means around 20 to 30 minutes for a charcoal grill and 15 minutes for a gas grill.