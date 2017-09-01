Molly Yeh's Confetti Biscotti Recipe

Greg Dupree
People Staff
September 01, 2017 08:00 AM

Molly Yeh’s Confetti Biscotti

The My Name is Yeh food blogger isn’t shy about adding a little fun to her baking, which is why her most popular recipe includes her favorite ingredient: rainbow sprinkles!

3½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
¾ tsp. kosher salt
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
½ cup rainbow sprinkles
¼ cup white sanding sugar
A few pinches flaky sea salt

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

2. Whisk together oil and sugar in a large bowl. Whisk in eggs, 1 at a time, until well-blended; whisk in vanilla. Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients until incorporated; fold in sprinkles.

3. Divide dough into 2 equal portions. Shape each portion into a 9×4-inch log, and place about 4 inches apart on a large parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle tops with sanding sugar and salt. Bake until golden brown and firm, about 25 minutes.

4. Reduce oven temperature to 300°. Cool logs on pan 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 30 minutes. Using a serrated knife, cut logs on a slight diagonal into 24 (1-inch-thick) pieces. Place biscotti, cut side down, on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake until lightly golden on both sides, about 30 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet on wire rack, about 20 minutes.

Makes: 2 dozen
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

