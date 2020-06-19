Molly Yeh's No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

"This is a foolproof make-ahead dessert for anyone who doesn't feel like hovering near their oven in the summer heat," says the host of Food Network's Girl Meets Farm

By People Staff
June 19, 2020 10:30 AM
Jennifer Causey

24 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreos)

1 tsp. instant espresso powder (optional)

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

6 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter, plus more for greasing pan

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

2 cups fresh blueberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

1. Pulse the cookies, espresso powder and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a food processor until finely ground, about 15 pulses. Add butter, and pulse until the mixture clumps together, about 5 pulses. Press crust mixture on bottom and 1-inch up the sides of a lightly greased 9-inch springform pan. Set aside.

2. Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add yogurt, vanilla and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; continue beating on high speed until just combined and smooth, 5 seconds. Add heavy cream; beat on high speed until mixture holds stiff peaks, about 1 minute. Pour mixture into prepared pan; chill until firm, at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.

3. Toss together berries, granulated sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. To serve, spoon berries and juices over cheesecake.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 12 hours, 30 minutes

