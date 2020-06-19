"This is a foolproof make-ahead dessert for anyone who doesn't feel like hovering near their oven in the summer heat," says the host of Food Network's Girl Meets Farm

Molly Yeh's No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

24 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreos)

1 tsp. instant espresso powder (optional)

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

6 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter, plus more for greasing pan

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

2 cups fresh blueberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

1. Pulse the cookies, espresso powder and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a food processor until finely ground, about 15 pulses. Add butter, and pulse until the mixture clumps together, about 5 pulses. Press crust mixture on bottom and 1-inch up the sides of a lightly greased 9-inch springform pan. Set aside.

2. Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add yogurt, vanilla and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; continue beating on high speed until just combined and smooth, 5 seconds. Add heavy cream; beat on high speed until mixture holds stiff peaks, about 1 minute. Pour mixture into prepared pan; chill until firm, at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.

3. Toss together berries, granulated sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. To serve, spoon berries and juices over cheesecake.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes