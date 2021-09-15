Molly Yeh and Joanna Gaines Team Up for New Food Network Special

Molly Yeh is heading down south to get some creative inspiration from none other than Joanna Gaines.

Yeh, 32, is joining forces with Gaines for an upcoming special, Molly Yeh's Magnolia Adventure, on Food Network. The Girl Meets Farm star and her husband, Nick Hagen, are heading to Waco, Texas to experience some Southern hospitality as they take a break from their home renovation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The upcoming one-hour special will see Yeh as she visits some of the best food spots in the area, including Gaines' Magnolia Market at the Silos. While in her hometown, Gaines will show Yeh around the renovated flour mill where she shoots Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines before bonding over their shared passion for food.

Joanna Gaines and Molly Yeh Credit: Food Network

"We knew bringing together two beloved and popular experts like Molly and Joanna, each with her own loyal following, would be an exciting offering for their collective fanbase," said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. "Viewers are sure to be inspired by this special, be it for their next home renovation project or homemade meal."

During the special, Yeh and her husband will also get inspired for their Midwestern farmhouse renovation — with the help of Gaines and her fellow Fixer Upper star Clint Harp — as they try to create a custom centerpiece for their new kitchen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yeh, who has over 700,000 Instagram followers, regularly shares her food creations on social media and her show, Girl Meets Farm.